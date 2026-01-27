Simp of The Year!! Kenyans react as SIMP who spoiled his girlfriend a few months ago gets rewarded with cheating! He is crying like a baby







Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - A young Kenyan man identified as Denver Kulecho has gone viral once again on social media, this time for a very different reason.

Just a few months ago, Denver captured public attention after pulling a romantic gesture on X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate his girlfriend during Girlfriend’s Day.

He penned her an emotional love letter, publicly expressing how much he loved and cherished her.

The post sparked a heated debate, with some warning him that publicly showcasing relationships often ends in heartbreak.

Fast forward to 2026, and those warnings appear to have materialized.

Denver has since taken to social media to reveal that the relationship has ended in tears after his girlfriend cheated on him.

According to his account, the betrayal came despite introducing his girlfriend to his parents.

The couple had also received blessings from the church in preparation for marriage.

How it started.









He is now crying after catching girlfriend cheating.







