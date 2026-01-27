Simp of The Year!! Kenyans react as SIMP who spoiled his girlfriend a few months ago gets rewarded with cheating! He is crying like a baby

Tuesday, January 27,
2026 - A young Kenyan man identified as Denver Kulecho has gone viral once
again on social media, this time for a very different reason.
Just a few months ago, Denver captured public attention
after pulling a romantic gesture on X (formerly Twitter) to celebrate his
girlfriend during Girlfriend’s Day.
He penned her an emotional love letter, publicly expressing
how much he loved and cherished her.
The post sparked a heated debate, with some warning him that
publicly showcasing relationships often ends in heartbreak.
Fast forward
to 2026, and those warnings appear to have materialized.
Denver has
since taken to social media to reveal that the relationship has ended in tears
after his girlfriend cheated on him.
According to his account, the betrayal came despite introducing his girlfriend to his parents.
The couple had also received blessings from the church in preparation for marriage.
How it
started.
He is now crying after catching girlfriend cheating.
