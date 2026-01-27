Kenyan man goes viral after fiancé cheats despite family introduction and church blessing - Vows he will never date a church girl







Tuesday, January 27, 2026 - A Kenyan man has sparked a buzz on social media after sharing an emotional account of how a lady he trusted and planned to marry broke his heart.

In a post shared on Instagram, the man claimed that his former girlfriend cheated on him despite their relationship having reached an advanced stage.

According to his narration, he had already introduced her to his family and the couple had even received blessings from the church, with plans to settle down.

However, he alleged that the relationship came to an abrupt end after she cheated on him with a richer guy.

The man said the experience left him deeply hurt.

He vowed that he will no longer consider dating women he meets in church.

“For now, I’m choosing to focus on myself,” he wrote, adding that he is prioritizing personal growth, career development, reading, and spending time in nature as part of his healing journey.

The Kenyan DAILY POST