Alikataa Kulipia Kasusu! Chaos as a 52-year-old man is confronted by transwomen and beaten after refusing to pay for ‘KASUSU’ (VIDEOs)







Monday, January 5, 2026 - A 52-year-old man, identified as Raj Jasuja, was beaten along a red-light district in Pattaya, Thailand, after refusing to pay for “services”.

The incident involved a group of transwomen and escalated into a physical confrontation as passersby watched.

Video footage circulating online shows the rowdy women confronting Mr. Jasuja, striking him repeatedly.

Reports indicate that the altercation began after he failed to pay one of the ladies for services rendered.

Mr. Jasuja attempted to escape in a taxi, but the assault continued before he was taken to Pattaya Memorial Hospital to receive medical treatment for his injuries.

