SHOCKING VIDEO of a Police Officer drunk like a skunk staggering in public in full uniform sparks uproar (WATCH)







Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - A viral video showing a visibly drunk police officer staggering along a busy road in full uniform has ignited heated reactions among Kenyans online.

In the clip, the officer is seen swaying unsteadily, muttering inaudible words as shocked members of the public look on.

The person recording the incident can be heard speculating that the officer was stressed, noting that he is based in Kendu Bay.

“Hapa ni Kendu Bay, Askari amekunywa, ako na stress,” the voice says, as the officer continues to stagger dangerously close to moving vehicles.

The footage has quickly spread across social media, sparking mixed reactions.

While some netizens found the video disturbing, others expressed concern about the risks posed by officers who report to duty under the influence.

Many argued that such behavior not only tarnishes the image of the police service but also endangers lives, especially given the responsibility officers carry when armed.

The incident has reignited debate around mental health and stress management within the police force, with Kenyans urging authorities to take proactive steps to support officers facing personal or professional challenges.

Watch the shocking video>>> below.

Intoxicated while in uniform. pic.twitter.com/TYlZO7EfxV — 𝐀𝐥𝐯𝐢ṋ 𝐊𝐚ṋ𝐢ṋ𝐝𝐨 (@Alvin_Kanindo) January 21, 2026