SHOCKING VIDEO of a Police Officer drunk like a skunk staggering in public in full uniform sparks uproar (WATCH)

Wednesday, January
21, 2026 - A viral video showing a visibly drunk police officer staggering
along a busy road in full uniform has ignited heated reactions among Kenyans
online.
In the clip, the officer is seen swaying unsteadily,
muttering inaudible words as shocked members of the public look on.
The person recording the incident can be heard speculating
that the officer was stressed, noting that he is based in Kendu Bay.
“Hapa ni Kendu Bay, Askari amekunywa, ako na stress,”
the voice says, as the officer continues to stagger dangerously close to moving
vehicles.
The footage has quickly spread across social media, sparking
mixed reactions.
While some netizens found the video disturbing, others
expressed concern about the risks posed by officers who report to duty under
the influence.
Many argued that such behavior not only tarnishes the image
of the police service but also endangers lives, especially given the
responsibility officers carry when armed.
The incident has reignited debate around mental health and
stress management within the police force, with Kenyans urging authorities to
take proactive steps to support officers facing personal or professional
challenges.
Watch the shocking video>>> below.
Intoxicated while in uniform. pic.twitter.com/TYlZO7EfxV— 𝐀𝐥𝐯𝐢ṋ 𝐊𝐚ṋ𝐢ṋ𝐝𝐨 (@Alvin_Kanindo) January 21, 2026
