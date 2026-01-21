Media personality ANDREW KIBE slams people blaming alcohol for mistakes - “Alcohol is not the problem”

Wednesday, January
21, 2026 - Outspoken media personality, Andrew Kibe, has stirred
conversation online after criticising people who blame alcohol for their
mistakes.
Speaking on Instagram on Wednesday, January 21st,
2026, Kibe argued that drinking itself is not the issue, rather, it is how
individuals handle themselves under the influence.
According to him, many use alcohol as a convenient excuse
for poor self‑control.
“You don’t have self-control. You have no self-control. You
don’t know what to do when you get drunk. Maybe you shit in your pants.”
“So you are a nuisance,” Kibe said, bluntly highlighting how
people often avoid accountability.
He explained that even ordinary situations, such as
overeating or becoming paranoid after drinking, are as a result of personal
choices, not the substance itself.
Kibe also addressed societal double standards, accusing some
of acting holier-than-thou while privately struggling with their own issues.
“Fake Christians and fake Muslims… nobody knows your secret
life,” he said, pointing out how many judge others publicly while failing to
manage themselves.
Kibe’s remarks come in the wake of a viral club video
involving Marion Naipei and James Opande, which reignited debate on alcohol and
responsibility.
He concluded: “Alcohol is not a problem. The problem is your
inability to handle yourself.”
