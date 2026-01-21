Media personality ANDREW KIBE slams people blaming alcohol for mistakes - “Alcohol is not the problem”







Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - Outspoken media personality, Andrew Kibe, has stirred conversation online after criticising people who blame alcohol for their mistakes.

Speaking on Instagram on Wednesday, January 21st, 2026, Kibe argued that drinking itself is not the issue, rather, it is how individuals handle themselves under the influence.

According to him, many use alcohol as a convenient excuse for poor self‑control.

“You don’t have self-control. You have no self-control. You don’t know what to do when you get drunk. Maybe you shit in your pants.”

“So you are a nuisance,” Kibe said, bluntly highlighting how people often avoid accountability.

He explained that even ordinary situations, such as overeating or becoming paranoid after drinking, are as a result of personal choices, not the substance itself.

Kibe also addressed societal double standards, accusing some of acting holier-than-thou while privately struggling with their own issues.

“Fake Christians and fake Muslims… nobody knows your secret life,” he said, pointing out how many judge others publicly while failing to manage themselves.

Kibe’s remarks come in the wake of a viral club video involving Marion Naipei and James Opande, which reignited debate on alcohol and responsibility.

He concluded: “Alcohol is not a problem. The problem is your inability to handle yourself.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST