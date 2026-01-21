BIG TED opens up on year-long struggle without pay while serving at State House during UHURU’s presidency







Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - Thomas Kwaka Omolo, better known as Big Ted, has lifted the lid on the tough realities he and his team faced while working at State House during Uhuru’s presidency.

In a conversation with Dr. Ofweneke, the celebrated events guru revealed that after retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s 2013 election victory, he and others were appointed and immediately thrown into demanding responsibilities - but went for a whole year without receiving a salary.

“In State House, we worked for one year without pay. We won the election, went in, and were told ‘wewe fanya hii, fanya hii’,” Big Ted recalled.

The delay, he explained, was due to Government bureaucracy, where every post had to be processed through the Public Service Commission.

Positions had to be advertised, candidates shortlisted, and only then could appointments be formalized.

“So that is fair for everybody in Kenya. But here you are already working, waiting for this one year of back‑and‑forth. Finally, we made it,” he added.

Big Ted shared a surprising twist when the long‑awaited payment finally came.

“My bank called me saying, ‘Ted, I think they have deposited the president’s salary in your account.’”

“I rushed to check, withdrew Ksh 300,000, but the deposit was about Ksh 3 million,” he revealed.

In 2013, Big Ted was appointed Deputy Director of Brand and Strategy at State House, later rising to Director of Brand Strategy and Events at the Executive Office of the President.

His career continued to soar when Uhuru later named him Consul‑General at Kenya’s Consulate in Los Angeles, USA.

