SHOCKING REVELATIONS! Prophet OWUOR’s close associates, including his PA, battling cancer despite his ‘healing powers’ - Former insider spills the beans







Friday, January 9, 2026 - Controversy continues to swirl around controversial preacher, Prophet David Owuor, after a former insider, Nelson Amenya, exposed a string of troubling cases among the prophet's close circle that raise questions about his much-touted healing powers.

According to Amenya, several people close to Prophet Owuor, including his Personal Assistant, have been diagnosed with cancer yet, despite years of claiming divine healing, Owuor has been unable to cure them.

“Ask yourself: how many bishops’ wives have cancer? A senior bishop, even a doctor, recently died of cancer. Yet toward the end of his life, he claimed he had been healed by the mightiest prophet - a claim that was manipulated for public perception,” Amenya revealed.

Amenya recounted heartbreaking personal experiences, including his former pastor’s wife currently battling cancer, whose condition is being concealed to avoid public scrutiny.

He also shared the tragic story of his friend, Kimtai’s wife, who died of cancer several years ago.

“I am one of the very few who went to see her on her deathbed at Aga Khan Hospital. The whole church abandoned her because Prophet Owuor claimed it was a judgement from God - all because Kimtai had tried to help renovate the church’s radio studio without Owuor’s knowledge,” Amenya said.

The former insider alleges that even in death, the prophet has sought to take credit, claiming after the funeral that he had “opened the door to heaven” for Kimtai’s wife, despite the fact that she could not be healed.

Amenya further claims that Owuor’s Personal Assistant, who has worked with him for many years, is battling cancer, and that there are numerous other individuals around the prophet who are on long-term medication for various illnesses.

“This is just one disease he has not been able to cure. There are so many others relying on medication while he continues to claim divine healing,” he added.

