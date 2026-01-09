SHOCKING REVELATIONS! Prophet OWUOR’s close associates, including his PA, battling cancer despite his ‘healing powers’ - Former insider spills the beans

Friday, January 9,
2026 - Controversy continues to swirl around controversial preacher, Prophet
David Owuor, after a former insider, Nelson
Amenya, exposed a string of troubling cases among the prophet’s
close circle that raise questions about his much-touted healing powers.
According to Amenya, several people close to Prophet Owuor,
including his Personal Assistant, have been
diagnosed with cancer yet, despite years of claiming divine healing, Owuor has
been unable to cure them.
“Ask yourself: how many bishops’ wives have cancer? A senior
bishop, even a doctor, recently died of cancer. Yet toward the end of his life,
he claimed he had been healed by the mightiest prophet - a claim that was
manipulated for public perception,” Amenya revealed.
Amenya recounted heartbreaking personal experiences,
including his former pastor’s wife currently battling cancer,
whose condition is being concealed to avoid public scrutiny.
He also shared the tragic story of his friend, Kimtai’s
wife, who died of cancer several years ago.
“I am one of the very few who went to see her on her
deathbed at Aga Khan Hospital. The whole church abandoned her because Prophet
Owuor claimed it was a judgement from God - all because Kimtai had tried to
help renovate the church’s radio studio without Owuor’s knowledge,” Amenya
said.
The former insider alleges that even in death, the prophet
has sought
to take credit, claiming after the funeral that he had “opened
the door to heaven” for Kimtai’s wife, despite the fact that she could not be
healed.
Amenya further claims that Owuor’s Personal
Assistant, who has worked with him for many years, is battling
cancer, and that there are numerous other individuals around the prophet who
are on long-term medication for various illnesses.
“This is just one disease he has not been able to cure. There are so many others relying on medication while he continues to claim divine healing,” he added.
