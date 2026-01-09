EMMANUEL KISIANGANI recounts how he discovered his wife was cheating after snooping through her phone - Ogopa Wanawake! (VIDEO)

Friday, January 9, 2026 - Local
podcaster Emmanuel Kisiangani has opened up about the painful moment he
discovered his wife was cheating, a revelation that ultimately led to the
collapse of his marriage.
Speaking candidly on the Iko Nini Podcast,
Kisiangani narrated how a seemingly ordinary moment turned into a life-changing
discovery.
He recalled that he was lying in bed with his wife when he
decided to snoop through her phone.
According to Kisiangani, the phone was unlocked, and what he
saw instantly shattered him.
“Her phone was wide open,” he said, explaining that he came
across messages from another man openly flirting with his wife.
The podcaster said the discovery confirmed his worst fears
and left him with no option but to walk away from the marriage due
to infidelity.
Kisiangani further revealed that his marriage had made his
life “a living hell,” adding that the divorce brought him peace.
He now says he is proudly single and happy, having
chosen his mental well-being over staying in a broken relationship.
