EMMANUEL KISIANGANI recounts how he discovered his wife was cheating after snooping through her phone - Ogopa Wanawake! (VIDEO)







Friday, January 9, 2026 - Local podcaster Emmanuel Kisiangani has opened up about the painful moment he discovered his wife was cheating, a revelation that ultimately led to the collapse of his marriage.

Speaking candidly on the Iko Nini Podcast, Kisiangani narrated how a seemingly ordinary moment turned into a life-changing discovery.

He recalled that he was lying in bed with his wife when he decided to snoop through her phone.

According to Kisiangani, the phone was unlocked, and what he saw instantly shattered him.

“Her phone was wide open,” he said, explaining that he came across messages from another man openly flirting with his wife.

The podcaster said the discovery confirmed his worst fears and left him with no option but to walk away from the marriage due to infidelity.

Kisiangani further revealed that his marriage had made his life “a living hell,” adding that the divorce brought him peace.

He now says he is proudly single and happy, having chosen his mental well-being over staying in a broken relationship.

"I miss that @ss" Sneaking around your partner is a lot of work. - kisiangani pic.twitter.com/dBGasppwD8 — Mwafreeka (@Mwafreeka) January 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST