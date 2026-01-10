SHOCK as a young LADY is found murdered in her rented house in Githurai 44, body dismembered and stashed in a bag (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Saturday, January 10, 2026 - Residents of Githurai 44 are reeling in shock after a young lady was found brutally murdered inside her rented house, in an incident that has sparked fear and outrage in the area.

The deceased has been identified as Ann Wanjiru, a middle-aged lady who worked as a waitress at a restaurant in Nairobi’s Central Business District.

According to police reports, her body was discovered inside her house, cut into pieces and concealed in a bag.

Neighbours became suspicious after noticing a strong foul smell coming from her house and alerted the caretaker, who in turn contacted the police.

Officers responded to the scene and were forced to break into the house, where they made the grim discovery.

Investigations revealed that Ann was last seen on December 31st, 2025, in the company of her boyfriend, who has since gone missing.

Police have named the boyfriend as the main suspect, and a manhunt has been launched to trace and arrest him.

The body was removed from the house and taken to the mortuary for postmortem examination as investigations continue.

The Kenyan DAILY POST