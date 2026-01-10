SHOCK as a young LADY is found murdered in her rented house in Githurai 44, body dismembered and stashed in a bag (PHOTOs & VIDEO)

Saturday, January 10, 2026 - Residents of Githurai 44 are reeling in shock after a young lady was found brutally murdered inside her rented house, in an incident that has sparked fear and outrage in the area.
The deceased has been identified as Ann
Wanjiru, a middle-aged lady who worked as a waitress at a
restaurant in Nairobi’s Central Business District.
According to police reports, her body was discovered inside
her house, cut into pieces and concealed in a bag.
Neighbours became suspicious after noticing a strong
foul smell coming from her house and alerted the caretaker, who
in turn contacted the police.
Officers responded to the scene and were forced to break
into the house, where they made the grim discovery.
Investigations revealed that Ann was last seen
on December 31st, 2025, in the company of
her boyfriend, who has since gone missing.
Police have named the boyfriend as the main
suspect, and a manhunt has been launched to trace and arrest
him.
The body was removed from the house and taken to the mortuary for postmortem examination as investigations continue.
