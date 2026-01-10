Former CS SICILY KARIUKI attends the burial of CAROL NJERI, a young LADY murdered by her husband - Leaves behind 4 children (PHOTOs)







Saturday, January 10, 2026 - Former Cabinet Secretary Sicily Kariuki joined family, friends, and residents of Mathakwa village to bury the late Carol Njeri, a young mother of four who was murdered by her husband in what has been described as a brutal case of gender-based violence (GBV).

Taking to her Facebook page, Kariuki expressed deep sorrow over the killing, terming it a “senseless act of gender-based violence” that robbed the community of a vibrant and loving soul.

“Today my husband and I joined family and friends of Lay Reader Patrick Maina to say goodbye to a beautiful soul whose light was stolen by a senseless act of gender-based violence,” Kariuki wrote.

According to Kariuki, Carol Njeri was allegedly killed by her partner, leaving behind four young children, a tragedy that has reignited public outrage and renewed calls for tougher action against GBV perpetrators.

The former CS offered her condolences to the bereaved family and issued a firm pledge to pursue justice for the slain woman.

“To her family: I stand with you in this heartbreak, and I give you my word that I will not rest until justice is served. We will ensure the person responsible is held to account,” she stated.

Kariuki emphasized that Carol’s death should not be reduced to another forgotten statistic, insisting that accountability must follow.

“A life taken too soon will not be a story left unfinished,” she added.

