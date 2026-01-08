SHOCK as UDA’s vocal SHA blogger, ANTONELLA KAKUKO, begs for financial help to fund surgery after being involved in grisly accident (PHOTOs)







Thursday, January 08, 2025 - In a surprising twist, vocal UDA‑aligned blogger, Antonella Kakuko, widely known for her fierce defense of the Social Health Authority (SHA), has publicly appealed for financial assistance to cover surgery costs following a recent grisly accident.

Despite her strong advocacy for the new health system, it appears SHA has not come through for her in this critical moment.

Her plea has sparked debate among Kenyans, with many questioning the credibility of a system that appears unable to support even its own promoters, raising concerns about its reliability for ordinary citizens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST