Concerns as Garissa County ambulance is spotted lying idle at Greatwall Gardens in Athi River (PHOTO)







Thursday, January 8, 2026 - Concern has emerged after a Garissa County Government ambulance was spotted parked and hidden at Greatwall Gardens Estate in Athi River, far from the County where it is meant to serve.

Social media users have questioned why a public ambulance, purchased using taxpayers’ money to provide emergency medical services, has remained idle in a private residential area for an extended period.

“This ambulance is meant to serve the people of Garissa. While residents are in dire need of emergency services, a public ambulance is sitting idle far from home,” a concerned social media user wrote.

See the photo.

The Kenyan DAILY POST