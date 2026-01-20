SHOCK as a teacher is abducted, murdered and his body dumped in a river - His last moments revealed







Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - Shock and grief have engulfed Rugaita village following the brutal murder of Benjamin Kinuthia Karehu, a teacher at Ng’araria Girls High School in Kandara, Murang’a County.

According to reports, the late Karehu was travelling on Friday night at around 9:00 p.m. to visit his parents at their rural home in Rugaita village, Kiunyu, Kihumbuini area of Gatanga, accompanied by his wife.

What was meant to be a peaceful family visit turned into a tragic ordeal.

Upon arriving at his parents’ gate, Karehu reportedly stepped out of his vehicle to open it when a mysterious vehicle suddenly appeared from behind.





Witness accounts indicate that unknown assailants forcefully seized the couple and sped off, leaving Karehu’s car abandoned outside the family gate.

Moments later, his wife was released by the captors under unclear circumstances, but Benjamin was nowhere to be seen.

The incident was immediately reported to the police, prompting a search.

Several days later, tragedy struck when Karehu’s body was discovered dumped in the Ndarugo River near Witeithie in Juja Sub-county, confirming fears that he had been murdered.

Family members, friends from Rugaita village, and the Ng’araria Girls High School fraternity have condemned the killing and are now appealing to law enforcement agencies to expedite investigations and bring those responsible to justice.





The Kenyan DAILY POST