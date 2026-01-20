BUSTED! A daring man impersonates Head of Public Service FELIX KOSKEI and demands Ksh 10 Million “protection fee” from a senior Government official







Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - A Nairobi court has heard how a man allegedly impersonated Head of Public Service Felix Koskei to demand a Ksh10 million bribe from a senior Government engineer.

Mr. Seth Omosira Osumo pleaded not guilty before Milimani Anti-Corruption Court Senior Principal Magistrate Hon. C. A. Okore.

Mr. Osumo is charged with three counts, including personating a person employed in the public service contrary to Section 105(b) of the Penal Code and two counts of bribery contrary to Section 6(1)(a) as read with Section 18 of the Anti-Bribery Act.

The court heard that on January 14 and 15, 2026, within Nairobi County, Mr. Osumo falsely represented himself to Engineer Kenneth Njuguna Mbogori as the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Mr. Felix Koskei, and demanded Ksh. 10 million to protect Engineer Mbogori's position as a Regional Director at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority.

The court also heard that on January 14, 2026, being a private person, Mr. Osumo requested the financial advantage of Ksh10 million from Engineer Mbogori.

On January 15, 2026, the court also heard that he received Ksh30,000 from the engineer with the same intent to protect his position.

Principal Prosecution Counsel Mr. Willy Momanyi applied for strict bond terms including the provision of a contact surety, surrender of the accused's passport, and a requirement to seek court permission for any travel outside the court's jurisdiction.

The prosecution also requested two weeks to supply the defence with documentary exhibits and witness statements and opposed the release of the accused's two mobile phones, which they intend to use as exhibits.

"I am satisfied with the explanations given by the prosecution counsel on the issues regarding confiscation of the mobile phones belonging to the accused person," said Hon. Okore.

Hon. Okore granted the accused release on a bond of Ksh. 1 million or a cash bail of Ksh. 300,000.

She ordered the accused to surrender his passport and all travel documents to the court pending the hearing and determination of the case.

The prosecution was directed to supply all witness statements and documentary evidence to the defence within fourteen days.

The case will be mentioned on February 2, 2026, to confirm compliance with the pretrial directives and for further directions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST