BUSTED! A daring man impersonates Head of Public Service FELIX KOSKEI and demands Ksh 10 Million “protection fee” from a senior Government official

Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - A Nairobi court has heard how a man allegedly impersonated Head of Public Service Felix Koskei to demand a Ksh10 million bribe from a senior Government engineer.
Mr. Seth Omosira Osumo pleaded not guilty before Milimani
Anti-Corruption Court Senior Principal Magistrate Hon. C. A. Okore.
Mr. Osumo is charged with three counts, including
personating a person employed in the public service contrary to Section 105(b)
of the Penal Code and two counts of bribery contrary to Section 6(1)(a) as read
with Section 18 of the Anti-Bribery Act.
The court heard that on January 14 and 15, 2026, within
Nairobi County, Mr. Osumo falsely represented himself to Engineer Kenneth
Njuguna Mbogori as the Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service, Mr. Felix
Koskei, and demanded Ksh. 10 million to protect Engineer Mbogori's position as
a Regional Director at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority.
The court also heard that on January 14, 2026, being a
private person, Mr. Osumo requested the financial advantage of Ksh10 million
from Engineer Mbogori.
On January 15, 2026, the court also heard that he received
Ksh30,000 from the engineer with the same intent to protect his position.
Principal Prosecution Counsel Mr. Willy Momanyi applied for
strict bond terms including the provision of a contact surety, surrender of the
accused's passport, and a requirement to seek court permission for any travel
outside the court's jurisdiction.
The prosecution also requested two weeks to supply the
defence with documentary exhibits and witness statements and opposed the
release of the accused's two mobile phones, which they intend to use as
exhibits.
"I am satisfied with the explanations given by the
prosecution counsel on the issues regarding confiscation of the mobile phones
belonging to the accused person," said Hon. Okore.
Hon. Okore granted the accused release on a bond of Ksh. 1
million or a cash bail of Ksh. 300,000.
She ordered the accused to surrender his passport and all
travel documents to the court pending the hearing and determination of the
case.
The prosecution was directed to supply all witness
statements and documentary evidence to the defence within fourteen days.
The case will be mentioned on February 2, 2026, to confirm compliance with the pretrial directives and for further directions.
The Kenyan DAILY
POST
0 Comments