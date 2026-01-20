Businesswoman breaks down after investing in a hotel business in Nakuru, ending up with zero customers - Left with only Ksh 37 in her bank account (VIDEO)







Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - A Nakuru-based businesswoman has moved many to tears after sharing her heartbreaking experience of investing heavily in a hotel business, only for it to attract no customers.

In an emotional video circulating online, the distraught woman is seen breaking down as she narrates how she poured her savings into setting up the business with high hopes of financial stability, only to be met with disappointment as days turned into weeks without a single customer.

She revealed that after exhausting her capital on rent, equipment, and staff preparations, her bank account balance dwindled to just Ksh 37, leaving her financially stranded and emotionally drained.

The businesswoman has since appealed to anyone interested in buying the business to reach out to her, admitting that the situation has taken a heavy toll on her mental health and that she is on the verge of falling into depression.

Watch the heartbreaking video.

A heartbreaking video of a woman, named Akinyi, who spent millions of money to set up a restaurant business in Nakuru town only to end up with zero customers. pic.twitter.com/crLltSKV2O — Abdulahi Adan (@AbdulahiAdan10) January 20, 2026

