SHOCK as JUNET MUHAMED’s aide, DIKEMBE, alleges that RAILA ODINGA was not WINNIE’s biological father as the ODM fall-out gets ugly







Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is facing a turbulent fallout following the death of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, with rival camps emerging over the party’s future direction.

At the heart of the dispute is whether ODM should continue in the broad-based Government arrangement with President William Ruto’s UDA, and possibly enter a coalition ahead of the 2027 elections.

One faction, led by ODM leader, Oburu Oginga, Suna East MP, Junet Mohammed, and party chair Gladys Wanga, supports cooperation with Ruto.

On the opposing side, Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, have rejected the idea, insisting ODM must remain independent.

Over the weekend, Raila’s children, Winnie Odinga and Raila Junior, made their stand clear during a massive rally in Kibra, strongly opposing any pact with Ruto.

Winnie accused some members of “selling the party,” sparking heated reactions online.

In response, blogger and Junet Mohamed’s aide, Seth Odongo, popularly known as Dikembe Disembe, penned a sarcastic post referring to Winnie as “Winnie Ager.”

He wrote: “GEMA rejected Uhuru but somehow thinks they can force a mere Winnie Ager on us, LOL.”

The remark was widely interpreted as questioning Winnie’s paternity, suggesting that her father was Raila’s childhood friend and former political detainee, Joe Ager.

The insinuation triggered backlash, with netizens accusing Dikembe of crossing the line.

Political commentator, Kipkalya Kones, condemned the post, writing: “If someone who works directly for Junet Mohamed publicly refers to Winnie Odinga as ‘Winnie Ager,’ the immediate inference is that the sacrilege has been endorsed by Junet himself…

