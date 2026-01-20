Drama as PRITTY VISHY threatens to beat up her ex, STEVO SIMPLE BOY, as their online feud escalates - “Nikipiga hio dragon msiseme end GBV”







Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - Content creator, Pritty Vishy, and her former lover, rapper Stevo Simple Boy, are once again at the center of online drama as their war of words intensifies.

On Tuesday, January 20th, 2026, Vishy fired another salvo at her ex in a fiery Facebook post that left netizens talking.

“Na nikipiga hio dragon yenyu msiseme end GBV,” she wrote, sparking debate about whether she was hinting at taking the feud beyond words.

The spat began on Sunday, January 18th, when the Stevo Simple Boy openly questioned Vishy’s celebrity status.

“Kwani Pritty ni celeb? Celeb wa wapi? Ni kitu gani anafanya hapa Kenya mpaka useme huyu ni celeb?”

“Apart from Stevo Simple Boy, nini ingine unaeza sema unamjua useme huyu ni Pritty Vishy?” he asked, dismissing her claim to fame.

Vishy wasted no time clapping back, declaring she is ashamed to be associated with the rapper.

“Watu wengine ni aibu kuwaita ex wako,” she said, adding that her current popularity is the result of her own hustle, not Stevo’s influence.

The pair, who met in 2017, had a short‑lived romance that ended dramatically in 2022.

