SHOCK as it emerges that the owner of the collapsed South C building paid a Ksh 25 million bribe to add additional 5 floors from the approved 12 floors

Friday, January 2,
2026 - At least four people, two security guards and two e-hailing (Bolt)
drivers, together with their passengers, are feared to have died after a
building under construction collapsed in South C.
According to Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, the ill-fated
building, said to be standing on LR No. 209/5909/10, had originally been approved
for 12 floors but five additional floors were later added after a KSh 25
million bribe was allegedly shared among officers within the Nairobi County
Physical Planning Department.
Alai claimed that a number of County officers should be held
accountable, including senior planning officials, development control officers,
county building inspectors, structural engineers, architects, a quantity surveyor
and enforcement officers within the Lang’ata Sub-County.
He further suggested that those responsible could face
offences ranging from manslaughter and criminal negligence to institutional
corruption and abuse of office.
The MCA also mentioned several individuals he accused of
presiding over what he termed as a wider pattern of illegal approvals and urban
control failures in the city.
He alleged that corrupt practices have enabled the mushrooming of unsafe buildings and unregulated billboards in exchange for bribes.
