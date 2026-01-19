She’s playing victim! MARION NAIPEI reportedly stole JAMES OPANDE’s phone and leaked the viral video to extort him! She also has an “OF account”







Monday, January 19, 2026 - Fresh claims have surfaced on social media suggesting that Marion Naipei, the woman at the centre of a viral drunken video, may not be entirely innocent as previously portrayed.

The 23-year-old single mother of one has dominated online conversations after the clip spread widely, with many initially accusing US-based medic, James Opande, of leaking the footage.

However, emerging allegations now suggest a different narrative.

According to claims circulating online, Marion is alleged to have stolen Opande’s phone and intentionally leaked the video herself with the aim of extorting him.

Further allegations claim that Marion operates an “OF account”, where she allegedly sells private photos and videos to paying subscribers.

