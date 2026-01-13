Shady Zimbabwean businessman WICKNEL CHIVAYO, who faced corruption and money laundering charges in his home country, shares PHOTOs having lunch with Mama RACHEL RUTO







Tuesday, January 13, 2026 - Controversial Zimbabwean businessman, Wicknel Chivayo, has sparked widespread debate on social media after sharing photos of himself having lunch with Mama Rachel Ruto.

The meeting has raised eyebrows among Kenyans due to Chivayo’s past controversies in his home country.

In 2024, Chivayo was linked to a reported US$40 million Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) tender that attracted corruption and money-laundering allegations.

Following the tender payout, Chivayo openly flaunted his wealth on social media, including purchasing two luxury Maybach vehicles within a week, boasting that the money involved was merely “small change.”

His frequent appearances in State House in Kenya have continued to attract scrutiny, with many Kenyans questioning the nature of his relationship with senior Government figures.

See the photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST