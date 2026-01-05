Serial Entrepreneur! A 13-year-old boy from West Pokot drops out of school and starts a shop, a posho mill, and a barber shop (VIDEOs)







Monday, January 5, 2026 - A 13-year-old boy from West Pokot has captured public attention after videos surfaced online showing him successfully running multiple small businesses in his village, including a shop, a posho mill and a small barber shop.

The teenager, who says he chose to drop out of school to focus on business, confidently speaks in the videos about his ambition to become a prominent businessman in the future.

“Mimi nimekataa shule. Sitaki shule,” he says in one of the clips, as he showcases his enterprises and explains his plans to expand and venture into additional businesses.

Beyond entrepreneurship, the boy also expresses interest in leadership, revealing that he hopes to join politics one day and eventually become a Member of Parliament.

Watch the videos.

West Pokot 13-Year-Old drops out of school, sells goats and cows to start shop, posho mill and barber business in his village pic.twitter.com/a9PY5JHsL1 — Pulse Reels (@Pulse_Reels) January 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST