This young man from Murang’a has tried to join the military in vain - But his passion remains unshaken (PHOTOs)







Monday, January 5, 2026 - A young man from Murang’a has captured the attention of social media users after photos emerged showing his unwavering determination to join the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), despite several unsuccessful attempts.

According to accounts shared online, the young man has attended multiple recruitment exercises over the years but has repeatedly failed to secure a slot.

However, instead of giving up, he has continued to prepare himself physically and mentally, holding onto his dream of serving in the military.

Many Kenyans have praised his persistence, describing him as resilient and disciplined, while others have expressed hope that his determination will eventually pay off.

See photos.

