Mystery over a multimillion project that President RUTO is setting up at his Koilel farm, even as the majority of Kenyans live from hand to mouth (VIDEO)

Monday, January 5, 2026 - Questions are emerging over
a multimillion project being set up by President William Ruto at his Koilel
farm, even as a large portion of Kenyans continue to live on meager incomes.
A video shared online shows an ultra-modern facility that
appears nearly complete.
While the specific purpose of the project has not been
officially disclosed, some reports suggest it could be an international school
or a private university.
Social media users have expressed concern over the apparent
disparity between such personal investments by a sitting President and the
economic struggles facing many ordinary citizens.
“What is Kenyan President William building in his Koilel
Farm in Naiberi, Uasin Gishu County? And where did he get the millions of
dollars being used for this personal project?” seasoned journalist Saddique
Shaban posed.
