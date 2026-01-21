Self-proclaimed forex trader KENYAN PRINCE in trouble after a LADY reported him to the police for conning her Ksh 65,000







Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - Raymond Omosa, popularly known as Kenyan Prince, a self-proclaimed forex trader, is facing police scrutiny after a woman reported him for allegedly defrauding her of Ksh 65,000.

The victim claims that she was lured into a business deal she believed was legitimate, only to lose her money.

Kenyan Prince is known for his flashy lifestyle, which has often raised public suspicion about the source of his income.

According to reports, he often hires luxury vehicles and flaunts expensive possessions to convince victims of his legitimacy.

Many entrust him with their money for forex trading, only to lose their hard-earned cash.

Despite claiming to be a legitimate forex trader, he has also faced multiple complaints from people accusing him of scams, and this latest case filed at Buru Buru Police Station puts him at risk of arrest and legal action.

The Kenyan DAILY POST