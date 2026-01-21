Onto The Next One!! Lawyer STEVE OGOLLA’s fiancé officially introduces him to her parents after marriage to CEBBIE KOKS crumbled (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, January 21, 2026 - Controversial city lawyer, Steve Ogolla, appears to have moved on and taken his new relationship to the next level after his fiancée officially introduced him to her parents.

Photos shared online show Ogolla in high spirits as he met the parents of his girlfriend, Ivy Bavolyne, a move widely seen as a significant step in cementing their relationship.

Ogolla confirmed that he was dating Ivy last year, praising her publicly and describing her as an intelligent and supportive partner.

Their relationship blossomed following the collapse of his highly publicized marriage to singer Akothee’s sister, Cebbie Koks, which reportedly ended due to irreconcilable differences.

After their fallout, the former couple engaged in a public social media spat, during which Ogolla went as far as demanding a refund of dowry paid during their traditional marriage process.

Below are photos of Steve Ogolla meeting Ivy’s parents.

