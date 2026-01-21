Onto The Next One!! Lawyer STEVE OGOLLA’s fiancé officially introduces him to her parents after marriage to CEBBIE KOKS crumbled (PHOTOs)

Wednesday, January
21, 2026 - Controversial city lawyer, Steve Ogolla, appears to have moved
on and taken his new relationship to the next level after his fiancée
officially introduced him to her parents.
Photos shared online show Ogolla in high spirits as he met
the parents of his girlfriend, Ivy Bavolyne, a move widely seen as a
significant step in cementing their relationship.
Ogolla confirmed that he was dating Ivy last year, praising
her publicly and describing her as an intelligent and supportive partner.
Their relationship blossomed following the collapse of his
highly publicized marriage to singer Akothee’s sister, Cebbie Koks, which
reportedly ended due to irreconcilable differences.
After their fallout, the former couple engaged in a public
social media spat, during which Ogolla went as far as demanding a refund of
dowry paid during their traditional marriage process.
Below are photos of Steve Ogolla meeting Ivy’s parents.
