See the tactic WAITHERA, the LADY who bragged about receiving $7000 from a man, uses to lure simps to spend on her - Broke men keep off!







Wednesday, January 28, 2026 - Waithera, the Kenyan slay queen who stunned the internet after flaunting a jaw-dropping USD 7,000 (Ksh 903,000) gift from her boyfriend, has continued to dominate online chatter.

In her now-famous post on X (formerly Twitter), Waithera shared screenshots of her boyfriend’s message asking her to confirm receipt of the funds, followed by a bank notification showing the deposit.

She cheekily captioned:

“I told him my account only had $3, he said not on my watch.”

This isn’t the first time Waithera has made headlines.

In a past tweet, she warned broke men against sliding into her DMs, boldly declaring:

“Mimi don’t slide in my DMs if you don’t have money to give me, my love language is funds of confirmation.”

She further clarified that while she has her own money, she still expects men she dates to provide financial support.

Netizens are speculating that her latest claim of receiving $7,000 might have been a stunt to “raise the bar” and signal her dating standards.

Others, however, lauded her hustle and praised her unapologetic art of finessing men.

