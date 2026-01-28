Netizens unearth past social media posts of a 40 year-old LADY desperately looking for a husband - In her prime, she was a bed-to-bed midfielder (LOOK)







Wednesday, January 28, 2026 - A 40-year-old woman has gone viral after sharing an emotional video on social media lamenting that she is yet to get married.

In the video, the woman expresses regret over not settling down in her 20s, admitting that she now feels overlooked and unwanted by potential partners after turning 40.

She further acknowledges that some decisions she made in her younger years may be contributing to her current situation.

Netizens dug up her old social media posts after the video went viral, sparking a heated debate online.

The resurfaced posts show the woman living a carefree life in younger years, including an incident in which she claimed to have lost her phone and money after meeting a man in a hotel room.

The contrast between her past posts and her current emotional plea has sparked reactions, with some netizens criticising her past lifestyle.

Trending video>>> of the 40-year-old lady crying out after failing to get a husband.

40 years old Nigeria lady narrates how she is still unmarried at her age because of the mistake she made when she was 21 years old.🙆🏽‍♂️😳 pic.twitter.com/qHgWtqCfps — Chief Ozo🌠 (@Ozorbig1) January 26, 2026

