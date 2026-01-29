Security features expose a thug who stole Samsung S25 Ultra in Pangani while trying to unlock it (PHOTO)







Thursday, January 29, 2026 - Security features embedded in a Samsung S25 Ultra have exposed a suspected phone snatcher who stole the device in Pangani, triggering a manhunt by undercover police officers.

According to police sources, the suspect unwillingly revealed his identity while attempting to unlock the stolen phone.

The device’s advanced security systems automatically captured images of the individual during the failed unlock attempts, clearly exposing his face.

Undercover officers have since launched an operation to track down the individual, who is believed to be linked to a series of phone snatching incidents within the city.

The Kenyan DAILY POST