Former President UHURU KENYATTA addresses claims of calling for a meeting with GACHAGUA and Mt. Kenya leaders

Thursday, January 29,
2026 - The Office of the 4th President Uhuru
Kenyatta has dismissed reports claiming that the former Head of
State had called for a meeting with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua
and Mt. Kenya leaders.
In a statement issued on Thursday, January 29th, the
office raised concern over what it described as deliberate misinformation
targeting the retired President.
“The Office of the 4th President Uhuru Kenyatta has observed
with concern the deliberate circulation of false and misleading content on
social media platforms.”
“These posts are unauthorized and do not in any way present
the views or position of Uhuru Kenyatta,” the statement read.
The office emphasized that only specific official channels
are mandated to communicate on behalf of Kenyatta, warning the public against
relying on unverified online posts.
“We wish to remind the public that any official
communication from the retired President or his office will only be
disseminated through our established and verified channels: Office of the 4th
President or the official Jubilee Party verified platforms,” the statement
added.
The office further urged Kenyans to exercise caution when
consuming and sharing political information online, stressing the importance of
safeguarding the integrity of the retired President’s office.
“We urge all citizens to exercise vigilance, verify
information before sharing, and avoid amplifying falsehoods that erode public
trust.”
“The dignity of the Office of the 4th President of the
Republic of Kenya remains paramount,” the statement concluded.
