Former President UHURU KENYATTA addresses claims of calling for a meeting with GACHAGUA and Mt. Kenya leaders







Thursday, January 29, 2026 - The Office of the 4th President Uhuru Kenyatta has dismissed reports claiming that the former Head of State had called for a meeting with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Mt. Kenya leaders.

In a statement issued on Thursday, January 29th, the office raised concern over what it described as deliberate misinformation targeting the retired President.

“The Office of the 4th President Uhuru Kenyatta has observed with concern the deliberate circulation of false and misleading content on social media platforms.”

“These posts are unauthorized and do not in any way present the views or position of Uhuru Kenyatta,” the statement read.

The office emphasized that only specific official channels are mandated to communicate on behalf of Kenyatta, warning the public against relying on unverified online posts.

“We wish to remind the public that any official communication from the retired President or his office will only be disseminated through our established and verified channels: Office of the 4th President or the official Jubilee Party verified platforms,” the statement added.

The office further urged Kenyans to exercise caution when consuming and sharing political information online, stressing the importance of safeguarding the integrity of the retired President’s office.

“We urge all citizens to exercise vigilance, verify information before sharing, and avoid amplifying falsehoods that erode public trust.”

“The dignity of the Office of the 4th President of the Republic of Kenya remains paramount,” the statement concluded.

