Nairobi woman sues doctor for performing surgery on her without valid license - See her shocking demands in court

Thursday, January 22, 2026 - A Nairobi woman has taken her battle for justice to court, accusing a doctor of performing surgery without a valid practising licence.
Lydia Mokeira Minyega, represented by lawyer Danstan Omari,
says she was admitted for emergency treatment in early January 2026 after an
assault and later underwent surgery.
Shockingly, she claims she later discovered the doctor was
not licensed to practise that year, a fact she says was confirmed by both the
Social Health Authority (SHA) and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists
Council (KMPDC).
According to her petition, the surgery was conducted without
mandatory pre‑authorisation from SHA.
She further alleges that poor post‑operative care left her
with swelling, numbness and a prolonged hospital stay.
Beyond the medical concerns, Lydia says the handling of her
hospital bill exposed her to potential financial loss and insurance
complications.
Now, she is seeking urgent court orders to suspend the
doctor’s licence for 2026 and to block any renewal until the matter is fully
heard.
The KMPDC has been listed as an interested party in the
case, which Lydia insists raises broader questions about patient safety in
Kenya’s healthcare system.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments