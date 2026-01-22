Nairobi woman sues doctor for performing surgery on her without valid license - See her shocking demands in court







Thursday, January 22, 2026 - A Nairobi woman has taken her battle for justice to court, accusing a doctor of performing surgery without a valid practising licence.

Lydia Mokeira Minyega, represented by lawyer Danstan Omari, says she was admitted for emergency treatment in early January 2026 after an assault and later underwent surgery.

Shockingly, she claims she later discovered the doctor was not licensed to practise that year, a fact she says was confirmed by both the Social Health Authority (SHA) and the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC).

According to her petition, the surgery was conducted without mandatory pre‑authorisation from SHA.

She further alleges that poor post‑operative care left her with swelling, numbness and a prolonged hospital stay.

Beyond the medical concerns, Lydia says the handling of her hospital bill exposed her to potential financial loss and insurance complications.

Now, she is seeking urgent court orders to suspend the doctor’s licence for 2026 and to block any renewal until the matter is fully heard.

The KMPDC has been listed as an interested party in the case, which Lydia insists raises broader questions about patient safety in Kenya’s healthcare system.

The Kenyan DAILY POST