RUTO’s friend and business partner, IMRAN KHOSLA’s son spotted cruising in a multi-million Ferrari - A chase car always trails him (PHOTOs & VIDEO)







Thursday, January 22, 2026 - Zakir Khosla, the son of Mombasa-based tycoon and President William Ruto’s close friend and business associate, Imran Khosla, has been causing a stir in Nairobi after being spotted cruising in a multi-million Ferrari.

The flashy high-end supercar has been seen several times along major Nairobi roads, instantly drawing attention from motorists and pedestrians alike.

Eyewitnesses claim that a Subaru chase car, carrying armed police officers, consistently follows closely behind him, sparking curiosity over the level of security accorded to him.

Photos and a video circulating on social media show the sleek Ferrari slicing through traffic as the escort vehicle maintains a tight formation.

Iyo subaru inakuanga na kazi ngumu😂 pic.twitter.com/q3XoaPZFsK — traphouse (@traphouse254) January 21, 2026

