Kenyan family based in the US loses three children in tragic road accident during Kenya vacation (PHOTOs)







Thursday, January 22, 2026 - A Kenyan family from Waterloo, Lowa, United States, is mourning the heartbreaking loss of their three children following a devastating road accident that occurred while they were on vacation in Kenya.

The fatal crash happened on January 4th, 2026, along a highway near Nairobi, abruptly turning what was meant to be a joyful holiday into a family tragedy.

The victims were siblings Emmanuel DeLeon (13), an eighth-grade student at Hoover Middle School; Kairu Winkelpleck, a first-grader at Royal Legacy Christian Academy; and their elder sister, Njeri DeLeon (16), a junior at West High School.

Emmanuel and Kairu tragically died at the scene of the accident.

Njeri was rushed to hospital with critical injuries and placed in a medically induced coma.

Sadly, she succumbed to her injuries on Friday, days after the crash.

Just three months before her death, Njeri had been featured in her school’s online publication, The Wahawk Insider, in recognition of her role as a cheerleader, an achievement that has since made her loss even more poignant to her school community.

Friends, classmates, and members of the Kenyan diaspora in the United States have been sharing messages of condolence, describing the children as bright, loving and full of promise.

The family is now grappling with unimaginable grief as they prepare to lay their children to rest.

The Kenyan DAILY POST