RUTO’s former advisor, MOSES KURIA, warns of ICC trials after 2027 elections - “This time round no witnesses will disappear”







Saturday, January 03, 2025 - Former Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, has cautioned Kenyan politicians against toxic mobilisation tactics as the 2027 General Election approaches.

Kuria noted that high‑octane politics are already gaining momentum nearly 20 months before the vote, warning that the trend risks polarising the country for short‑term political gain.

According to Kuria, the reliance on “goonism” as a tool of mobilisation could plunge Kenya into instability, with violence likely to dominate the electoral process.

He further observed that the international community is closely monitoring developments, cautioning that some players may face prosecution at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague.

“The biggest risk to Kenya’s security and democracy is the use of goons as tools of political mobilisation in 2026 and 2027.”

“I can tell you without fear of contradiction that some people will end up at the ICC.”

“This time round no witnesses will disappear,” Kuria warned.

His remarks come amid heightened exchanges between allies of President William Ruto and the united opposition, which has vowed to unseat the current regime.

Recent by‑elections in Kasipul and Malava highlighted the growing animosity, with chaos, injuries and destruction of property witnessed.

In Malava, vehicles were torched, while in Kasipul, Homa Bay Town MP, Peter Kaluma, was assaulted while serving as a chief agent for the ODM candidate.

Kuria pointed to Kenya’s troubled history with the ICC, recalling the post‑election violence of 2007 that left over 1,000 dead and more than 600,000 displaced.

Six prominent figures, including former President Uhuru Kenyatta and current President William Ruto, were indicted but later cleared due to insufficient evidence.

