KWS mourns as Kenya's world-famous super tusker elephant CRAIG dies at Amboseli National Park aged 54 (PHOTOs)







Saturday, January 03, 2025 - Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has announced the passing of Craig, one of Africa’s last remaining super tuskers, marking a heartbreaking moment for conservationists and wildlife lovers worldwide.

The iconic elephant, popular for his enormous ground‑sweeping tusks, died peacefully at the age of 54 in Amboseli National Park on Saturday, January 3rd.

Born in 1972 to Cassandra, a matriarch of the CB family, Craig belonged to an exceptionally rare class of bull elephants whose tusks each weigh over 45 kilograms.

Fewer than a handful of these majestic giants remain today.

His calm and patient nature made him a favorite among tourists, filmmakers, and conservationists, often pausing gracefully as cameras captured his magnificence.

“Craig was one of the last remaining super tuskers in Africa,” KWS stated, noting his global status as a conservation ambassador.

In 2021, East African Breweries Limited adopted Craig through its Tusker brand, further cementing his legacy.

Throughout his life, Craig fathered numerous calves, ensuring his powerful genes and gentle character live on.

His remarkable longevity was credited to decades of protection by KWS, conservation partners, and local communities.

Anti‑poaching patrols, habitat preservation, and community stewardship programs safeguarded him in the wild.

Elephants typically live 60–70 years in natural habitats, far longer than their captive counterparts.

The Kenyan DAILY POST