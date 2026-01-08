Ruthless KIKUYU landlord removes tenant’s door over rent dispute as his wife and little kid watch (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 8, 2026 - A disturbing incident has sparked outrage online after a landlord was captured on camera forcefully removing a tenant’s door following a rent dispute, as the tenant’s wife and young child watched helplessly.

The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the visibly angry landlord ordering some men to dismantle the door of the rented house in broad daylight.

The altercation stemmed from unpaid rent.

However, many netizens condemned the landlord’s actions, arguing that removing a tenant’s door amounts to harassment and illegal eviction, regardless of rent arrears.

Watch the video.

Landlords are moving dangerously, this January. pic.twitter.com/eW0Qe1r021 — Rodgers Kipembe Mpuru (@RodgersKipembe) January 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST