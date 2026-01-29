Romantic or a simp? Kenyan man declares love for his wife, warns Slay Queens with bold car messages (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 29, 2026 - Kenyans are known for witty and motivational slogans on their vehicles, but one married man has taken things a notch higher - using his car to loudly declare that he is taken.

Spotted on a Kenyan road, the vehicle carried bold messages such as “I love my wife”, “Sorry girl, my wife is strict”, and even the famous biblical verse Proverbs 18:22 - “He who finds a wife finds a good thing.”

The display has sparked mixed reactions online.

Some netizens praised him for being proud of his wife, while others speculated that he might be under pressure, suggesting insecurity or control could be at play.

Whether hopeless romantic or “simp,” the viral video has set tongues wagging and fueled lively debate about love, loyalty and public declarations of marriage.

Watch the video>>> below.

A Happily married man spotted! pic.twitter.com/4qMYC1YJFP — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) January 29, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST