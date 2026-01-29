Romantic or a simp? Kenyan man declares love for his wife, warns Slay Queens with bold car messages (VIDEO)

Thursday, January 29, 2026 - Kenyans are known for witty and motivational slogans on their vehicles, but one married man has taken things a notch higher - using his car to loudly declare that he is taken.
Spotted on a Kenyan road, the vehicle carried bold messages
such as “I love my wife”, “Sorry girl, my wife is strict”, and
even the famous biblical verse Proverbs 18:22 - “He who finds a wife
finds a good thing.”
The display has sparked mixed reactions online.
Some netizens praised him for being proud of his wife, while
others speculated that he might be under pressure, suggesting insecurity or
control could be at play.
Whether hopeless romantic or “simp,” the viral video has set
tongues wagging and fueled lively debate about love, loyalty and public
declarations of marriage.
A Happily married man spotted! pic.twitter.com/4qMYC1YJFP— The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) January 29, 2026
