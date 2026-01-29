Frustrated man sends wife spreadsheet of all the times she denied him ‘Mechi’ and her excuses (LOOK)







Thursday, January 29, 2026 - A viral spreadsheet shared online has stirred mixed reactions after a man documented every time his wife declined intimacy over a six-week period.

The list includes dates, responses, and excuses - some verbal, others not.

Among the reasons: “I’m watching the show”, “I feel sweaty and gross”, and “I’m too drunk and I ate too much.”

Several entries are marked simply as “non-verbal.”

The spreadsheet has ignited conversations around communication and expectations in relationships.

While some netizens sympathize with the husband’s frustration, others criticize the approach as passive-aggressive and petty.

Others reckon the couple are incompatible and the wife is simply withdrawing intimacy to frustrate him into seeking a divorce.





The Kenyan DAILY POST