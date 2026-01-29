Drama at funeral of a KDF soldier who died after drowning as his two girlfriends are introduced during his funeral - RIP KIBIWOTT (VIDEO)







Thursday, January 29, 2026 - A funeral in Kenya took an unexpected turn when mourners discovered that the late junior Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) soldier, identified as Kibiwott, had not one but two girlfriends - both of whom were introduced during the ceremony.

Kibiwott tragically lost his life after drowning in a swimming pool, but it was the events at his funeral that left many stunned.

In a video circulating online, his sister stood before mourners to introduce her brother’s girlfriend.

What followed sparked laughter, shock and curiosity after she called upon two women to rise.

Though initially hesitant under the weight of countless eyes, the two girlfriends eventually joined Kibiwott’s sisters at the dais.

His sister warmly thanked them for caring for her late brother and urged them to feel at home.

One of the women even stepped forward to read a heartfelt tribute.

The moment has since gone viral, stirring mixed reactions across social media.

Some netizens praised the family’s openness in recognizing both women, while others were simply left speechless.

A section of online users even joked that Kibiwott was a “legend” for having two girlfriends who coexisted without drama.

Watch the video>>> below.

