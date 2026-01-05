Road Rage! Prado driver fires shots in the air and threatens a bus driver with a pistol while driving recklessly along Mombasa Road, sparking public outrage (VIDEO)







Monday, January 5, 2026 - Passengers aboard a long-distance bus were left in shock after a Prado driver fired shots into the air in an attempt to stop the bus driver from overtaking, in what many have termed a reckless and dangerous display of impunity.

The incident unfolded along Mombasa Road, where the SUV driver drew a firearm and discharged it, causing panic among road users.

He was driving recklessly along the busy road and intimidating the bus driver with the gun.

The act has since drawn widespread condemnation, with Kenyans calling for immediate action against the motorist.

Critics argue that such misuse of a firearm poses a serious risk to public safety and should not be tolerated on public roads.

Many have urged authorities to investigate the incident, revoke the driver’s gun license, and ensure that the weapon is withdrawn before it results in tragedy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST