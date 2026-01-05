Caught on 4K!! Man captured on CCTV stealing gold bracelets at an upmarket mall jewelry shop - Huyu Ni Baba Ya Nani? (VIDEO)







Monday, January 5, 2026 - A CCTV recording has emerged showing a man stealing gold bracelets from a high-end jewelry shop inside an upmarket shopping mall.

According to the footage, the unidentified suspect entered the store posing as a customer and waited as the attendant served other shoppers.

Moments later, he is seen reaching over a display shelf, picking several gold bracelets, and calmly walking away with them.

The incident went unnoticed at the time, but surveillance cameras inside the shop captured the entire act, with the suspect’s face clearly visible in the footage.

The store’s owner is now appealing to members of the public to assist in identifying the suspect and providing any information that may help authorities with investigations.

Watch the video.

Hii ndio job ya mzae.... pic.twitter.com/VqJJgQwyrE — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 5, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST