Caught on 4K!! Man captured on CCTV stealing gold bracelets at an upmarket mall jewelry shop - Huyu Ni Baba Ya Nani? (VIDEO)

Monday, January 5, 2026 - A CCTV recording has
emerged showing a man stealing gold bracelets from a high-end jewelry shop
inside an upmarket shopping mall.
According to the footage, the unidentified suspect entered
the store posing as a customer and waited as the attendant served other
shoppers.
Moments later, he is seen reaching over a display shelf,
picking several gold bracelets, and calmly walking away with them.
The incident went unnoticed at the time, but surveillance
cameras inside the shop captured the entire act, with the suspect’s face
clearly visible in the footage.
The store’s owner is now appealing to members of the public
to assist in identifying the suspect and providing any information that may
help authorities with investigations.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Hii ndio job ya mzae.... pic.twitter.com/VqJJgQwyrE— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 5, 2026
0 Comments