REVEALED!! SUDI influenced HARRISON MUMIA’s arrest over RUTO AI video and ordered judge to set a hefty bail - He’s controlling the Judiciary like a toy







Wednesday, January 7, 2026 - Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, played a role in the arrest of chairperson of Atheists in Kenya Harrison Mumia, who was recently detained after sharing an AI-generated video of President William Ruto.

According to blogger Cyprian Nyakundi, Sudi influenced the decision to have Mumia arrested and subjected to what critics describe as a “hefty” bail term.

“I am told the complainant on the AI video is Sudi and they are controlling the Judge like a toy. Even the funny bond was Sudi's suggestion. CJ Martha Koome ,your Judiciary is corrupt,” Nyakundi tweeted.

Mumia was arraigned before Milimani Law Courts, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of false publication contrary to Section 22 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrimes Act, a provision that criminalises the publication of false, misleading or fictitious information.

According to court documents, the prosecution alleges that Mumia knowingly published or circulated the images through online platforms, falsely portraying the Head of State as deceased, an act authorities argue was intended to mislead the public and potentially incite fear or unrest.

The case was heard before Magistrate Dolphina Alego, who granted Mumia a bond of Sh1 million or an alternative cash bail, pending the hearing and determination of the case.





The Kenyan DAILY POST