Mama IDA ODINGA urges ODM leaders to uphold RAILA's legacy amid party wrangles - "What would RAILA have done"







Wednesday, January 07, 2026 - Raila Odinga’s widow, Ida Odinga, has appealed to the leadership of the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) to safeguard the values and vision championed by the late former Prime Minister, even as tensions continue to rock the party.

Speaking on Wednesday, January 7th, during Raila’s birthday commemoration in Nairobi, Mama Ida urged ODM leaders to pause and reflect on the ideals that guided Raila’s political journey.

She warned that ongoing internal disputes risk undermining the founding principles of the party.

“I want to end by appealing to those Raila left in the leadership of the party to reflect deeply and sincerely on his dreams for the party and for our country,” she said.

She emphasized that ODM was one of Raila’s greatest loves, praising party officials and staff who served him faithfully.

Ida noted that Raila’s leadership style was firm yet fair, anchored on consultation and a commitment to the will of the people.

“Let us solve the problems of the party by always asking ourselves: What would Raila have done under these circumstances?” she added.

Her remarks come amid a widening rift within ODM, particularly between Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Minority Leader, Junet Mohamed, which has threatened the party’s unity.

Ida also extended gratitude to former President Uhuru Kenyatta and African leaders such as Olusegun Obasanjo for their support during Raila’s political career.

She further thanked President William Ruto’s administration for mobilizing state resources to ensure Raila received a dignified send‑off.

“Mr President, we saw the hand of friendship, we felt the positive weight of government at your direction, and we are grateful,” she stated.

