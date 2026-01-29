Kenyan woman roasts husband’s pregnant side chick on Facebook - “Ulimtrap na Mimba Ukidhani Atakuoa”!!!







Thursday, January 29, 2026 - A Kenyan woman has taken social media by storm after publicly mocking her husband’s pregnant side chick in a viral Facebook post.

In the post, the woman claimed that her husband’s mistress had tried to trap him with pregnancy, believing that he would marry her.

However, the husband reportedly had no plans of taking a second wife.

The wife also revealed that the husband had considered giving money to the side chick to get rid of the pregnancy but she intervened, refusing to allow it.

“Bwanangu alisema alikua anadhani unatumia family planning, kumbe ulikua unataka mimba ya bwanangu ukidhani atakuoa… bwanangu sumu. Zaa tu nitalea, ni mimi nilimkataza asikutumie pesa za kutoa,” she wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST