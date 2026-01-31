MARION NAIPEI scoffs at critics after her controversial videos leaked on social media - “Kama Kuna Limit Ya Kuokoka Mniambie”

Saturday, January 31,
2026 - Marion Naipei, the 22-year-old lady who has been trending across
Kenya’s social media, has finally broken her silence on the viral videos that
sparked heated debate online.
In a bold Instagram post, she dismissed the clips as part of
her past life and announced a dramatic turn towards faith and spiritual
renewal.
“The videos are from my past. I have given my life to God,”
she wrote, before challenging her critics with the now-viral phrase:
“Kama kuna limit ya kuokoka mniambie” - loosely
translated as “If there’s a limit to being saved, please tell me.”
Her declaration comes after weeks of intense scrutiny following
the circulation of messy footage allegedly recorded at a Nairobi entertainment
venue.
While initial reports suggested the clips were recorded
without her consent, recent claims tied to forensic investigations by the
Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) hint that the videos may have
originated from her own device, further complicating the narrative.
Seeking solace, Marion attended Pastor Victor Kanyari’s
Salvation and Healing Ministry in Nairobi, where she shared her testimony and
described feeling “saved” after prayers.
Pastor Kanyari publicly embraced her and even announced
plans to ordain her as a Pastor within his ministry.
