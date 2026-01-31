MARION NAIPEI scoffs at critics after her controversial videos leaked on social media - “Kama Kuna Limit Ya Kuokoka Mniambie”







Saturday, January 31, 2026 - Marion Naipei, the 22-year-old lady who has been trending across Kenya’s social media, has finally broken her silence on the viral videos that sparked heated debate online.

In a bold Instagram post, she dismissed the clips as part of her past life and announced a dramatic turn towards faith and spiritual renewal.

“The videos are from my past. I have given my life to God,” she wrote, before challenging her critics with the now-viral phrase:

“Kama kuna limit ya kuokoka mniambie” - loosely translated as “If there’s a limit to being saved, please tell me.”

Her declaration comes after weeks of intense scrutiny following the circulation of messy footage allegedly recorded at a Nairobi entertainment venue.

While initial reports suggested the clips were recorded without her consent, recent claims tied to forensic investigations by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) hint that the videos may have originated from her own device, further complicating the narrative.

Seeking solace, Marion attended Pastor Victor Kanyari’s Salvation and Healing Ministry in Nairobi, where she shared her testimony and described feeling “saved” after prayers.

Pastor Kanyari publicly embraced her and even announced plans to ordain her as a Pastor within his ministry.

The Kenyan DAILY POST