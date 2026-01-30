Rev. LUCY NATASHA opens up on dowry drama with her Indian hubby - “Kwa Wahindi it’s the woman who pays!”







Friday, January 30, 2026 - Rev. Lucy Natasha has candidly shared how she and her Indian husband, Prophet Carmel, navigated the complexities of dowry traditions in their marriage.

Speaking in a YouTube interview on Friday, January 30th, 2026, the preacher admitted that cultural differences posed unique challenges.

“In Indian culture, it is the woman who pays dowry, but in ours, it is the man,” Natasha explained.

She recalled her husband’s proposal, saying, “He told me, ‘I want to marry you.’ I asked him, ‘Kwa wahindi…?’ because I didn’t understand their traditions.”

His response was that she will need to bring dowry, to which she replied, “Na mimi nikamwambia kwetu, lazima pia ulete.”

The couple soon realized that navigating these differences required patience, compromise, and respect for each other’s backgrounds.

Natasha admitted it wasn’t easy, but emphasized that their love remained constant.

“We laughed together, we enjoyed each other’s company, and that helped us understand each other better,” she said.

Beyond their personal journey, Natasha noted that they had a dilemma about whether their families would accept the blended traditions.

She described the process as a season of learning, where both had to honor customs while making decisions together.

Natasha encouraged couples in similar situations to communicate openly and embrace patience.

“Understanding cultural expectations takes time, but love and respect can guide you through,” she advised.

