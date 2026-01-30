Kenyan Lawyer reveals how a LADY who sued her ex-boyfriend for child support changed tune after the man insisted on a DNA test – “Ogopa Wanawake!”

Friday, January 30, 2026 - A tweet from Kenyan lawyer @Thuranira_1 has stirred online debate after revealing a jaw-dropping child support twist.
A woman who sued her ex-boyfriend for financial support
suddenly wanted to settle the matter “amicably” when the man demanded a
paternity test.
Her reason? The DNA test might “psychologically affect the
child.”
This case has reignited concerns over paternity fraud - where
some women allegedly pin fatherhood on unsuspecting men to secure financial
support.
While not every case is deceptive, the emotional and
financial damage of false paternity is undeniable.
Men are now being urged to insist on DNA tests before
committing to child support.
In today’s world, blind trust can be costly.
Ogopa wanawake, indeed.
