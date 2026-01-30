Kenyan Lawyer reveals how a LADY who sued her ex-boyfriend for child support changed tune after the man insisted on a DNA test – “Ogopa Wanawake!”







Friday, January 30, 2026 - A tweet from Kenyan lawyer @Thuranira_1 has stirred online debate after revealing a jaw-dropping child support twist.

A woman who sued her ex-boyfriend for financial support suddenly wanted to settle the matter “amicably” when the man demanded a paternity test.

Her reason? The DNA test might “psychologically affect the child.”

This case has reignited concerns over paternity fraud - where some women allegedly pin fatherhood on unsuspecting men to secure financial support.

While not every case is deceptive, the emotional and financial damage of false paternity is undeniable.

Men are now being urged to insist on DNA tests before committing to child support.

In today’s world, blind trust can be costly.

Ogopa wanawake, indeed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST