City-based medic, HARUN MBURU, leaks DMs of a LADY hitting on him - Claims she went mad after he rejected her advances







Tuesday, January 20, 2026 - Drama has erupted online after Harun Mburu, a city-based medic, shared screenshots of direct messages from a lady he claims had been making advances towards him before turning hostile after being rejected.

According to Mburu, the woman, identified online as Boboh Wa Chapo, repeatedly sent him messages expressing interest in visiting him and offering to cook chapatis at his house.

Mburu claims he was uncomfortable with the suggestions.

He further alleges that after he declined her advances, she took to social media to attack and malign his name, prompting him to publicly share the messages in his defence.

“The problem was me refusing any suggestive advances. You come kunipikia chapo kwa nyumba yangu - why?” Mburu wrote in a statement.

“You all know the source of the hate. I now sign out!”

Check out his posts.

