City-based medic, HARUN MBURU, leaks DMs of a LADY hitting on him - Claims she went mad after he rejected her advances

Tuesday, January 20,
2026 - Drama has erupted online after Harun Mburu, a
city-based medic, shared screenshots of direct messages from a lady he claims
had been making advances towards him before turning hostile after being
rejected.
According to Mburu, the woman, identified online as Boboh Wa Chapo,
repeatedly sent him messages expressing interest in visiting him and offering
to cook chapatis at his house.
Mburu claims he was uncomfortable with the suggestions.
He further alleges that after he declined her advances, she took
to social media to attack and malign his name, prompting him to publicly share
the messages in his defence.
“The problem was me refusing any suggestive advances. You
come kunipikia chapo kwa
nyumba yangu - why?” Mburu wrote in a statement.
“You all know the source of the hate. I now sign out!”
Check out his posts.
