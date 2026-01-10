Reactions as YESU WA TONGAREN cries for help! “My wife and children are suffering, hunger might kill us”







Saturday, January 10, 2025 - Self‑proclaimed “modern‑day Jesus” Eliud Wekesa, popularly known as Yesu wa Tongaren, has once again stirred social media after appealing for financial assistance.

The Bungoma‑based preacher, who leads the New Jerusalem Church, revealed that he and his family are struggling to make ends meet.

“I, my wife, and my children are suffering. We are calling on anyone willing to support us financially or with food. Hunger might kill us.”

“School fees is a headache and we did not even celebrate Christmas,” Wekesa lamented.

His plea quickly ignited reactions online, with netizens mocking the preacher’s request.

Some urged him to perform miracles like multiplying fish and bread, just as the biblical Jesus did.

Others quoted scripture, reminding him that “man shall not live by bread alone.”

One user wondered aloud how “Jesus” could suffer hunger when he claims to have divine powers to turn stones into bread.

The Kenyan DAILY POST