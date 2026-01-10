BUSTED!! DRAMA as a woman catches her police husband inside his Side Chick’s house at night - VIDEO







Saturday, January 10, 2026 - Drama unfolded after a woman caught her police officer husband inside his side chick’s house, triggering a heated confrontation that was captured on video.

According to reports, the distraught woman had grown suspicious of her husband’s infidelity and decided to trail him, only for her worst fears to be confirmed.

She followed him to a residential house, where she stormed in and confronted him face-to-face.

In the video, the woman is seen confronting her husband, who was dressed in full police uniform, demanding to know why he was inside another woman’s house at night.

“Nini unafanya kwa nyumba ya mwanamke?” (What are you doing in a woman’s house?), the visibly emotional woman is heard lamenting.

The police officer is seen attempting to calm her down and explain himself, but his efforts appear futile as the confrontation escalates.

The woman recorded the entire incident and later shared the video online, where it has since sparked mixed reactions from netizens.

Watch the video>>> below

NYERI: Woman catches her police husband inside his side chick's house and causes drama pic.twitter.com/PVsauAzE0d — HOTSOURCE.. (@MotoMushene) January 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST