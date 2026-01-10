BUSTED!! DRAMA as a woman catches her police husband inside his Side Chick’s house at night - VIDEO

Saturday, January 10, 2026 - Drama unfolded after a woman caught her police officer husband inside his side chick’s house, triggering a heated confrontation that was captured on video.
According to reports, the distraught woman had grown
suspicious of her husband’s infidelity and decided to trail him, only for her
worst fears to be confirmed.
She followed him to a residential house, where she stormed
in and confronted him face-to-face.
In the video, the woman is seen confronting her husband, who
was dressed in full police uniform, demanding to know why he was inside
another woman’s house at night.
“Nini unafanya kwa nyumba ya mwanamke?” (What
are you doing in a woman’s house?), the visibly emotional woman is heard
lamenting.
The police officer is seen attempting to calm her down and
explain himself, but his efforts appear futile as the confrontation escalates.
The woman recorded the entire incident and later shared the
video online, where it has since sparked mixed reactions from netizens.
Watch the video>>> below
NYERI: Woman catches her police husband inside his side chick's house and causes drama pic.twitter.com/PVsauAzE0d— HOTSOURCE.. (@MotoMushene) January 10, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments