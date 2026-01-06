Radio host ALEX MWAKIDEU urges women dating outside their tribe to learn and respect the man’s culture after MULAMWAH's baby drama

Tuesday, January 06, 2025 - Radio personality, Alex Mwakideu, has stirred conversation online after weighing in on cultural practices and family traditions, using Mulamwah’s child recent drama.
On Tuesday, January 6th, 2025, Mwakideu publicly
questioned claims circulating about the wellbeing of Mulamwah’s child.
“Hii mambo ya Mulamwah ni ukweli?” he asked,
referring to reports that the child had cried for nearly two weeks without
relief.
According to Mwakideu, Mulamwah’s former girlfriend
eventually decided to return the child to the comedian’s home after observing
the prolonged distress.
Once reunited with his father, the child reportedly calmed
down immediately.
Mulamwah later shared a post showing the child playing
happily, suggesting the little one had simply missed his biological dad.
For Mwakideu, the incident was more than just a family
anecdote - it was a wake‑up call to men.
He urged fathers to embrace responsibility and cultural
understanding, stressing that conversations about traditions should begin
early.
“So wanaume mumeombwa,” he said, calling on men to explain
such matters to young women before pregnancy.
He revealed that some young women had approached him with
concerns about cultural practices, noting that in certain communities, children
may cry for weeks without medical explanation.
In such cases, families believe the child must return home
to “step on the soil of their people” for healing.
“Watoto wa kike wameniambia nikuje niseme,” Mwakideu
explained, adding that he was asked to raise awareness on the issue.
