Radio host ALEX MWAKIDEU urges women dating outside their tribe to learn and respect the man’s culture after MULAMWAH's baby drama







Tuesday, January 06, 2025 - Radio personality, Alex Mwakideu, has stirred conversation online after weighing in on cultural practices and family traditions, using Mulamwah’s child recent drama.

On Tuesday, January 6th, 2025, Mwakideu publicly questioned claims circulating about the wellbeing of Mulamwah’s child.

“Hii mambo ya Mulamwah ni ukweli?” he asked, referring to reports that the child had cried for nearly two weeks without relief.

According to Mwakideu, Mulamwah’s former girlfriend eventually decided to return the child to the comedian’s home after observing the prolonged distress.

Once reunited with his father, the child reportedly calmed down immediately.

Mulamwah later shared a post showing the child playing happily, suggesting the little one had simply missed his biological dad.

For Mwakideu, the incident was more than just a family anecdote - it was a wake‑up call to men.

He urged fathers to embrace responsibility and cultural understanding, stressing that conversations about traditions should begin early.

“So wanaume mumeombwa,” he said, calling on men to explain such matters to young women before pregnancy.

He revealed that some young women had approached him with concerns about cultural practices, noting that in certain communities, children may cry for weeks without medical explanation.

In such cases, families believe the child must return home to “step on the soil of their people” for healing.

“Watoto wa kike wameniambia nikuje niseme,” Mwakideu explained, adding that he was asked to raise awareness on the issue.

